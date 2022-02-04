Dan Hooker weighs in on Jake Paul's Dana White diss track - "He put some serious effort"

Dan Hooker commends Jake Paul for putting in a tremendous amount of work and effort into his craft.

Jake Paul shocked the entire MMA community once again when he released the official music video for "Dana White Diss Track." The video was an instant hit and already has 2.7 million views on YouTube.

Sharing his thoughts on the subject, UFC lightweight Dan Hooker told LowKick MMA that Paul did quite a job putting in "some serious effort" on the track. He also gave credit to the 25-year-old for his ability to capture the interest of his target audience.

“I did see the video. I understand what the guy's doing. He put some serious effort into these things," Hooker said of Paul's diss track. "I can’t fathom spending the money to produce a diss track like that but you can definitely understand why he's making millions and millions of dollars boxing-because [of his] understanding of how people think and what people love to click on. He’s next level.”

Watch Hooker's full interview with LowKickMMA below:

UFC stars secretly support Jake Paul's diss track

Jake Paul's "Dana White Diss Track" is evidently part of his endeavor to push for UFC fighters' pay bump and long-term health care.

A number of former UFC stars already share the same battle cry as Paul's. Shockingly, the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer now claims that even current UFC fighters are supportive of his tirade against Dana White and the UFC brass.

However, they just cannot publicize it for obvious reasons.

“There are a lot of fighters, a lot of big fighters in the UFC who message me privately and say, ‘We love this. This is hilarious. Keep on going," Paul revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. "But I can’t support this publicly.' [Because] They have to put food on their family’s table. And like I said earlier, I happen to have a platform to be able to do this. So I accept the responsibility, and I’m going to do it. I’ve made that decision. I’m going to war, and I’m not backing down no matter what happens. And I don’t need the fighters in the UFC to support this.”

Watch Paul's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

