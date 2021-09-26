"You have stolen from so many of us fighters" - Mark Hunt unloads on Dana White after major court win against the UFC

Mark Hunt has released a statement targeting UFC president Dana White, as well as some of White’s business acquaintances in the promotion.

Hunt sent out an Instagram post after a major court win against Dana White and the UFC. ‘The Super Samoan’ didn’t mince his words while criticizing the 52-year-old and MMA's leading promotion, which is an organization that he competed in for several years.

Mark Hunt’s Instagram post featured a video and a written statement. The caption reads as follows:

“U f**kers said to me many many moons ago if I was a gambling man and I will ask u here the same question because u ain’t eva going to get rid of me I’m a motherf**ken gangsta and I got that rusty fork waiting for all of your b**ch a** eyeballs. @danawhite u better kill me bra u ain’t going anywhere G u and your little pu**y freinds u b**ches have stolen from so many of us fighters and our families finally justice is about to start for u punk motherf**kers enjoy it b**ch. And all of those who scoffed and laughed at me and said all sorts of sh** u can all kiss my black a** u filthy coward f**ks”

Mark Hunt’s latest legal victory brings him one step closer to winning his war against the UFC

Mark Hunt faced former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in July 2016. The fight ended with Lesnar winning via unanimous decision. However, the result was later overturned to an NC (no contest) after Lesnar tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Hunt subsequently condemned Lesnar. He asserted that UFC head honcho Dana White knew that 'The Beast Incarnate' was using illegal PEDs heading into their UFC 200 fight.

As reported by Jason Morrin of Conduct Detrimental, Mark Hunt has now scored a significant win against White and the UFC. The report noted that Hunt initially levied several accusations against Lesnar, White, and the UFC. They included fraud, unjust enrichment, breach of contract, battery and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

However, the United States District Court for Nevada dismissed most of Hunt’s allegations in 2019. The only allegation that wasn’t dismissed was the breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing claim. That, too, was later rejected after the UFC secured a summary judgment.

Regardless, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reopened the case on September 24, 2021. The Ninth Circuit reversed the district court's dismissal of Mark Hunt’s claims of fraud and battery. That means that the district court will have to rehear the claims with new instructions from a higher court.

It’s believed that Dana White’s public statements that Lesnar would be the most tested athlete on the UFC 200 card could also be used against him in court. That's because White’s claims were purportedly a false representation of material fact.

An important part of Mark Hunt’s claims is based on the fact that Hunt didn’t agree to face the former champ if he was using PEDs. Also that the UFC and White knowingly let Lesnar fight him regardless.

Mark Hunt has competed in multiple combat sports over the years. The New Zealander's last MMA fight was back in 2018. Hunt’s most recent combat sports contest was a boxing match that took place in 2020.

