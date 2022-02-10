"Maybe even triple champ" - Jared Cannonier open to welterweight move and revisiting older divisions, aspires to win multiple titles

Ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view, Jared Cannonier has revealed his aspirations to potentially become a champion in multiple divisions.

During his appearance at UFC 271 media day, 'The Killa Gorilla' was asked whether he faced any difficulty in cutting down to 185 pounds, considering that he used to compete as a light heavyweight and a heavyweight.

In response, Cannonier said he could go down to welterweight if he wanted. Additionally, the 37-year-old expressed interest in revisiting his older weight classes in order to possibly rule over multiple divisions.

"I can go to 170, you know. If I wanted to. Everybody's known, 'He was a heavyweight. He's a light heavyweight.' I mean, I was fighting at heavyweight, that doesn't mean I'm a heavyweight. I was never a light heavyweight. All the guys who I fought in those divisions have always had the size advantage over me and some of the guys even in this division would have the size advantage over me. They're taller, some of them are longer. So... who knows what the future holds. I will definitely be a middleweight champion. We may end up seeing double champ status, maybe even triple champ. Maybe, I'll revisit my old divisions... more ripped and chiseled probably."

Catch Jared Cannonier's full interaction with the media below:

Jared Cannonier has KO wins in three divisions in the UFC

Jared Cannonier has accomplished very rare feat in the UFC. 'The Killa Gorilla' has scored knockouts in three different divisions on MMA's biggest stage. They are middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.

The 37-year-old started his UFC career as a heavyweight. In his two fights as part of the heaviest class, Cannonier came out victorious once.

Cannonier then moved down to the light heavyweight division. He competed in that division five times but managed to win only two fights.

Also Read Article Continues below

In his ongoing stint as a middleweight, Cannonier has turned things around and won four of his five fights. 'The Killa Gorilla' is currently scheduled to face Derek Brunson at UFC 271. The winner could possibly go on to fight for the middleweight title next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard