Michael Bisping explains why fans will see "a very different Robert Whittaker" in UFC 271 rematch with Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker will face Israel Adesanya in a highly anticipated title rematch in the main event of UFC 271. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes we'll see a different version of 'Bobby Knuckles' compared to his first outing against Adesanya.

According to Bisping, Whittaker will not be burdened with home pressure going into the rematch as opposed to the initial encounter. Bisping also believes Whittaker is on the best form of his career and has significantly improved his wrestling game. The former UFC middleweight champion said on YouTube:

"All these things that he's not being in the same country, he's on the best form of his career, his wrestling numbers have picked up and gone through the roof. He's not the champion, right, he's the underdog. For all these reasons I think we're going to see a very different Robert Whittaker. He's on the best form of his career, three great wins against three great opponents and he wants it. He's hungry again."

Watch Michael Bisping's preview of UFC 271 below:

Michael Bisping lists Robert Whittaker's career best performance

Since losing his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker has racked up three consecutive decision victories. In his last outing, Whittaker decimated former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in a Fight of the Night performance.

According to Michael Bisping, Whittaker's bout against Gastelum was the best performance of his career. Bisping believes Whittaker will continue his form going into the title rematch against Adesanya. 'The Count' further said:

"He's going in with better form than the first time out. Against Darren Till he looked impressive. Against Jared Cannonier he was incredible. And the best performance so far of his career, I would say, was against Kelvin Gastelum. As I said, he took him down four times, the footwork was sublime, the speed, the in and out, the feints, the movements, the shot selection. He mixed things up, poor old Gastelum, he didn't know whether he was coming to go and he didn't know what was going on. Robert looked sensational and he's gonna look to continue to prove that."

Edited by John Cunningham