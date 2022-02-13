UFC 271 results and fight highlights: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano earned his second win in a row after submitting Alexander Hernandez in the second round of their lightweight bout on the main card of UFC 271 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Brazilian earned yet another rear-naked choke victory, his fourth in the UFC and ninth overall.

The bout kicked off with the competitors trading leg kicks as they tried to get a feel of each other's tempo. However, Moicano decided to stick to his strengths midway in the round by attempting his first takedown.

After a couple of fruitless attempts, Moicano finally secured the first meaningful takedown at the 2:35 mark of the first, but Hernandez refused to stay grounded. The 29-year-old was able to muster the strength to get back on his feet, where he traded blows with Moicano to end the opening frame.

Momentum shifted in the second round when the Brazilian started to find his groove and landed clean strikes. The finishing sequence came when Moicano landed a crisp left hook-right hand-knee-strike combo that sent Hernandez reeling.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@MoicanoUFC showcases his slick submission skills once again! Can't spell Renato Moicano without RNC!@MoicanoUFC showcases his slick submission skills once again! #UFC271 Can't spell Renato Moicano without RNC! 🐍🇧🇷 @MoicanoUFC showcases his slick submission skills once again! #UFC271 https://t.co/P7rCKEZCNu

Dazed by Moicano's barrage, Hernandez tried to shoot for a takedown. But in doing so, he gave up his back, and the submission specialist made the most out of the opportunity. The Brazilian unhesitantly locked in a rear-naked choke, forcing his opponent to tap out at the 1:23 mark of the second frame.

Renato Moicano asks for big-money matchup

Renato Moicano understands that everything's bigger in Texas. With that in mind, Moicano believes it's only fair for his next fight to be a high-profile matchup with a big payday.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Moicano said he's ready for a significant step in competition. The Brazilian endeared himself with the Houston faithful by saying he loves "big money" as much as Texas loves "big steaks."

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@MoicanoUFC starting to make strides at lightweight! Moicano goes back-to-back and notches another sub!@MoicanoUFC starting to make strides at lightweight! #UFC271 Moicano goes back-to-back and notches another sub!🇧🇷 @MoicanoUFC starting to make strides at lightweight! #UFC271 https://t.co/w3xmdo0AOj

The main event will feature a middleweight championship fight between defending titleholder Israel Adesanya and top-ranked 185-pounder Robert Whittaker. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more UFC 271 results.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim