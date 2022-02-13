'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson incorrectly tags the wrong UFC event in tweet

It's no secret that Dwayne Johnson is an avid follower of mixed martial arts and follows the UFC regularly. The Hollywood star kept a keen eye on proceedings as UFC 271 took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Although not present at the Toyota Center, 'The Rock' has been following the event from his television screen. He even took to social media to express his excitement about the fights, especially the heavyweight co-main event between Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

While he did so, Johnson made the mistake of tagging the wrong event on Twitter, not once but twice. Before the fight between Lewis and Tuivasa got underway, Johnson tweeted the event as UFC 270, and after the fight, he wrongly tagged it as UFC 272.

Check out Johnson's tweets below:

"Man I’ve been waiting to see these two “swang & bang” Can feel the damn electricity thru the screen ⚡️ #UFC270."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Can feel the damn electricity thru the screen

#UFC270 Man I’ve been waiting to see these two “swang & bang”Can feel the damn electricity thru the screen Man I’ve been waiting to see these two “swang & bang”Can feel the damn electricity thru the screen ⚡️#UFC270 https://t.co/dvqX1de1qc

"Holy sh**!! Huge respect for both these big men! Malo uso!👟 🍺 #UFC272"

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Huge respect for both these big men!

Malo uso!

#UFC272 Holy shit!!Huge respect for both these big men!Malo uso! Holy shit!!Huge respect for both these big men!Malo uso!👟 🍺 #UFC272

Dwayne Johnson seems to have rectified the error after fans pointed out the mistake. He correctly tagged his latest tweet about the main event between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Both these guys. Damn!! Incredible to see Izzy only breathing thru his nose midway thru 4th. Not even sitting down between rounds. Discipline. Control.Both these guys. #UFC271 Damn!! Incredible to see Izzy only breathing thru his nose midway thru 4th. Not even sitting down between rounds. Discipline. Control. Both these guys. #UFC271

Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa didn't disappoint fans at UFC 271

The heavyweight showdown between Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis turned out to be - as advertised - explosive. Lewis was the No.3-ranked contender heading into the fight, whereas Tuivasa was ranked No.11 in the division. Both men are known for their knockout prowess and didn't disappoint fans on the night.

'Bam Bam' started well in the first round, mixing up punches with leg kicks. Lewis did a great job of negating Tuivasa's striking by taking him down and landing some damaging ground-and-pound strikes. 'The Black Beast' looked impressive at the start of the second round as well, rocking Tuivasa on multiple occasions.

When they got into the clinch, Tuivasa landed a couple of devastating elbows on the temple, which saw Lewis faceplant onto the canvas out cold. With a spectacular knockout victory against Lewis, Tuivasa has now established himself as a legitimate contender in the heavyweight division.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



TAI TUIVASA KOs DERRICK LEWIS #UFC271 BAM BAM DID IT AGAIN!!TAI TUIVASA KOs DERRICK LEWIS BAM BAM DID IT AGAIN!! TAI TUIVASA KOs DERRICK LEWIS 😱 #UFC271 https://t.co/jkGvxOKC39

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim