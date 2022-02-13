Watch: Israel Adesanya rehearses his UFC 271 walkout

Israel Adesanya was seen practicing his walkout before his highly anticipated championship defense against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Take a look at the rehearsal below:

'The Last Stylebender', who's well-known for his flashy and entertaining entrances, had one of the most exciting walkouts when he fought Whittaker the first time around.

While challenging 'The Reaper' for his middleweight title at UFC 243, Adesanya came out with a crew of dancers and gave a mini-performance before dethroning Whittaker in his home country.

The entrance was fueled by 'The Last Stylebender's' enigmatic dance moves, coupled with references to the anime, Naruto, which Adesanya is a fan of.

Check out Israel Adesanya's entrance at UFC 243 below:

With three middleweight title defenses already under his belt, the Kiwi will look to continue his dominant run as champion, and beat Whittaker in their highly anticipated rematch.

Israel Adesanya predicts a knockout finish yet again vs. Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya recently gave his prediction for the middleweight title fight against Robert Whittaler at UFC 271.

'The Last Stylebender' was featured in the 'Countdown' video posted on the UFC's YouTube channel and predicted that the outcome would be no different from when he fought Whitaker the first time around.

The Kiwi is of the opinion that his skill set is a notch higher than that of Whittaker. According to Adesanya:

"Me and him, we are not the same. We are not on the same level. I've knocked him out twice in one fight... So, I'm going to finish him again. "

Watch the UFC 271 Countdown video below:

UFC 271 is scheduled for February 12, 2022 at Toyota Center in Houston, United States. The early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. The pay-per-view or main card will begin at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

The card will also feature an exciting co-main event with Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa clashing heads in the heavyweight division.

Furthermore, Nasrat Haqparast and Bobby Green will kick-off the main card in a lightweight bout.

Edited by David Andrew