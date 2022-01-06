Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 announced for UFC 272 in March

The long-awaited trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway is scheduled to take place at UFC 272 on March 5th. Additionally, the UFC 272 pay-per-view will also feature a highly-anticipated unification rematch between bitter rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

According to ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Max Holloway at UFC 272. The fight will mark their third meeting inside the octagon.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Trilogy is on. Rounds 11-15 will take place at UFC 272 on March 5, per Dana White. Alexander Volkanovski ( @alexvolkanovski ) vs. Max Holloway ( @BlessedMMA ). Two of the best in the world, p4p. Huge stakes. Who you got? Trilogy is on. Rounds 11-15 will take place at UFC 272 on March 5, per Dana White. Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) vs. Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA). Two of the best in the world, p4p. Huge stakes. Who you got? https://t.co/SpUpwD72AW

Their first fight transpired at UFC 245 in December 2019. It witnessed Alexander Volkanovski enter the fight as the challenger and defeat ‘Blessed’ to win the title via unanimous decision. Their rematch took place at UFC 251 in July 2020, with ‘The Great’ winning again, this time via a split decision.

Following this, Alexander Volkanovski competed once, defeating Brian Ortega via a unanimous decision in September last year. Meanwhile, Max Holloway has fought twice since his rematch against Volkanovski.

Holloway’s last two fights took place in 2021 and saw him secure unanimous decision victories over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez respectively.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN This one’s a long time coming. UFC 272, March 5, per Dana White. Champ, Aljamain Sterling ( @funkmasterMMA ) vs. Interim Champ, Petr Yan ( @PetrYanUFC ). Can’t ask for more of a backstory than this going into a title rematch. Redemption for Yan. Chance to shut soooo many up for Aljo. This one’s a long time coming. UFC 272, March 5, per Dana White. Champ, Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) vs. Interim Champ, Petr Yan (@PetrYanUFC). Can’t ask for more of a backstory than this going into a title rematch. Redemption for Yan. Chance to shut soooo many up for Aljo. https://t.co/oO1gjF3ZJJ

Okamoto noted that White has also confirmed that the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will see the duo clash in their high-stakes title unification matchup at UFC 272.

Aljamain Sterling entered their first fight as the challenger and defeated Petr Yan via DQ (Disqualification) at UFC 259 in March 2021. Yan was disqualified due to landing an illegal knee to the head while Sterling was down on the mat in the fourth round.

‘Funk Master’ has been out of action due to injury issues since. Meanwhile, Yan returned to beat Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision and win the UFC interim bantamweight title at UFC 267 in October 2021.

Alexander Volkanovski believes a third loss to him would tarnish Max Holloway’s legacy

Late last year, Alexander Volkanovski posted a video to his YouTube channel, criticizing Max Holloway for not calling him out after beating Yair Rodriguez. ‘The Great’ proceeded to suggest that Holloway was trying to avoid facing him in a trilogy matchup, as he fears that losing to the Australian champion a third time would tarnish his legacy.

Volkanovski stated:

"For Max, this is a big deal. You fight me again, and lose, and go zero and three against me in the featherweight division in your prime – Max in his prime – You talk about legacy? Your name isn’t in GOAT [Greatest Of All Time] conversations anymore.”

'The Great' continued, opining that if Holloway loses again, his featherweight run will be tarnished.

“He loses again, we know no more. Your legacy in the featherweight division – Tarnished. Let’s be real. Zero and three in your prime.”

