"He molly-whopped Nate Diaz" - Brendan Schaub shuts down argument that Jorge Masvidal "needs" to win fight against Colby Covington

Brendan Schaub recently offered his take on the narrative that Jorge Masvidal needs to win his UFC 272 clash against Colby Covington to prove his position towards the top of the welterweight food chain.

Many have suggested that Masvidal is past his prime and advancing in age. Fans pushing this narrative believe that a fight against Covington may not make sense given the way he was knocked out against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

However, in a recent edition of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub argued that the narrative was inaccurate. He asserted that Masvidal had done more than enough to etch his name in UFC welterweight folklore.

"So [Jorge Masvidal] got knocked out by [Kamaru Usman]. Okay, he got knocked out by Kamaru and then he lost to Kamaru via decision. Hey, he'd tell you guys, 'Kamaru is a pound-for-pound best in the world we have right now.' The best we have. He beats everybody. Just because you lost to the very, very best doesn't mean you're on the backside of your career in any facet. Because before that, he molly-whopped Nate Diaz. There's some 10-8 rounds there and then he absolutely posterized Ben Askren."

Schaub further recalled the Miami-native's second-round finish of Darren Till back in March 2019. He suggested that his performance at the O2 Arena in London is what built all the hype around him.

Jorge Masvidal on how Colby Covington became his roommate

In a recent interaction with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Jorge Masvidal offered fans some insight into the circumstances that led to him becoming housemates with Colby Covington.

"[Colby Covington] broke up with his girlfriend. So she kicked him out of the place. American Top Team didn't have a spot for him. I was living up here at Coconut Creek. I had a two bedroom and he was like down on his luck. He had also broken his hand in a fight. So I was like, 'Yeah, you come stay with me, you know. Give me like $300 a month to take that damn room.'"

'Gamebred' further declared that Covington never paid the agreed upon amount of rent throughout the course of his stay at Masvidal's house.

