It could be one of the greatest fights of all time - Bryce Mitchell on Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington

Colby Covington is scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 in March. UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has now weighed in on the upcoming grudge match.

Mitchell refrained from picking a winner as he believes his predictions to be mostly biased. Mitchell did, however, reveal that he likes both fighters, even though he might be leaning slightly towards one of them.

According to 'Thug Nasty', Covington vs. Masvidal has the potential to be one of the greatest fights of all time. In an interview with Helen Yee, Mitchell said:

"Not gonna pick a winner on that one. My picks are biased anyways. I pick who I kind of want to win and everything. I don't want neither of them to hurt each other, that's all I got to say. You know, I kind of like them. I do like them both. I don't kind of like them both, I like them both. I might kind of be pulling for one of them more than the other, you know. But I don't know who's gonna win that one. But I do that that is an amazing fight. It could be one of those fights, just the greatest fights of all time. It's just like it's been brewing for a long time."

Catch Bryce Mitchell's interview with Helen Yee below:

Bryce Mitchell is scheduled to face Edson Barboza on the UFC 272 card in March.

Colby Covington wants to end Jorge Masvidal's career

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were former teammates at ATT before a major feud began, one that's heated up with Covington's departure. 'Chaos' certainly has no love left for his former teammate and wants to put an end to his UFC career.

After his loss against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, Covington called out Masvidal but expected 'Gamebred' to fight Leon Edwards. The former interim champion pleaded with the UFC to keep Masvidal on the roster, even if he lost to Edwards, so that he could be the one to end the Miami native's career.

'Chaos' said in the post-fight media scrum at UFC 268:

"I just want to hold these people accountable for the way they run their mouth in the media, and it makes sense. If he goes ahead with that Leon Scott fight, then Hunter Campbell, I just pray to you, please God, don’t cut him after that third loss in a row. Save him around and let me be the one that ends his career."

Catch Colby Covington's comments at the UFC 268 post-fight presser below:

