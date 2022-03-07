"There's no illusion, there's no mystery" - Chael Sonnen on Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington underperforming at UFC 272

Chael Sonnen recently offered his take on the UFC 272 headliner between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Sonnen opined that the quality of the fight is heavily affected if the opponents know each other and are familiar with each other's styles.

Sonnen suggested that the instinct to protect oneself from attack overpowers the desire to inflict damage when fighters who are familiar with each other lock horns.

In a video in which he offered fans insight into the main event at UFC 272, Chael Sonnen explained:

"Anytime somebody knows their opponent, it flips a switch inside, and it's never, 'I know how to attack him, I know what his openings are so I can go after him.' It's always, 'I know what he's going to do, so I know how to block.' Always. It just does something to the athlete's mindset whenever we see two guys who know each other where the mask is off, there's no allure, there's no illusions, there's no mystery. Guys shut down as opposed to go forward."



Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal featured in a welterweight main event clash at UFC 272 hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Covington outperformed Masvidal over the course of five rounds to walk away with the unanimous decision win.

Colby Covington dissatisfied with his performace at UFC 272, wants to keep growing

In the aftermath of a decisive performance against 'Gamebred', Colby Covington revealed that he was not too pleased with his performance. He admitted that he was looking to use this fight as an avenue to continue learning and growing.

While in conversation with Laura Sanko, 'Chaos' asserted that it was this attitude that helped him reach the top of his game inside the octagon:

"I'm never satisfied, you know. That's what got me to the top and why I'm the best fighter in the world. Because I'm never satisfied, you know. I want to keep working and I'm never going to be happy with my work. I'm going to always keep improving and get back to the drawing board and keep working hard, you know. I'm a blue collar American."



