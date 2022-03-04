Colby Covington accuses "druggie" ATT coach Mike Brown of doing GHB and other steroids throughout his career

Colby Covington has accused Jorge Masvidal's coach Mike Brown of being a drug addict who fought under the influence of substances.

During a fiery pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Covington ratcheted up the tension by bringing up Masvidal's family members, teammates, and coaches. One such casualty of Covington's tirade was American Top Team (ATT) coach Mike Brown.

'Chaos' referred to Brown – a retired UFC featherweight and former WEC champion – as a "druggie" who used to compete while he was intoxicated. Moreover, Covington accused him of using steroids back in the day. The two-time welterweight title challenger said:

"[Masvidal] brought that drug addict Mike Brown with him, the guy who did GHB [Gamma-hydroxybutyrate] before his fights. He fought Rani Yahya on GHB among all the other steroids he did in his career. You brought that addict with you, Jorge? Did you bring that druggie?"

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

GHB is a depressant and psychoactive drug. The substance slows down messages traveling between the brain and body, meaning taking it before fights can cause a massive disadvantage.

Mike Brown says Jorge Masvidal won't be affected by Colby Covington's trash talk

Having coached both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, Brown finds himself caught up in the middle of a grudge match. During an interview with MMA Fighting, Brown admitted that it won't be to go up against somebody he previously coached and cornered.

However, the ATT coach revealed that for all the bad blood between the two fighters, he's confident that Masvidal will remain calm and business-like come fight night. The 46-year-old said:

"It’s not a problem. This is nothing new for Jorge. If anybody can handle that type of thing, it’s him. He deals with pressure better than anybody I know. Very calm, very relaxed. It’s different... There are guys that are unbelievable fighters, like top level fighters that never make it to the UFC because they can’t handle the stress and the pressure. The pressure gets to them. They don’t perform like they can in the gym."

Check out Brown's interview at The MMA Hour:

