"He doesn't really believe in himself" - Colby Covington accuses Jorge Masvidal of selling "wolf tickets" to fans

Colby Covington has given his take on his upcoming clash against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. Covington recently declared that the fact that he is going to win the fight is common knowledge between the two bitter rivals.

In a recent interaction with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, 'Chaos' asserted that Masvidal has no faith in himself. He admitted that he had bested 'Gamebred' during training sessions from their days at the American Top Team gym on a number of occasions.

These victories gave the No.1-ranked UFC welterweight a lot of confidence in his abilities. Covington claims that he feels no pressure as the fight night inches closer. He said:

"I don't feel any pressure going into this fight. I feel like, you know, I've beaten this guy. This fight has played out so many times behind closed doors, so I know how this fight's going to go. He knows deep down inside how this fight's going to go. He's just trying to sell wolf tickets to the fans right now. He doesn't really believe in himself. He doesn't believe that he can beat me inside that octagon."

Check out Colby Covington's interaction with Brett Okamoto below:

Covington further revealed that he had sparred with Masvidal a number of times and 'Gamebred' had never won a single second of any round during their training sessions.

Colby Covington claims he put his career on the back-burner for Jorge Masvidal

In the same interaction with Brett Okamoto, Colby Covington revealed that in the initial stages of their time together, he was more focussed on helping Masvidal, rather than furthering his own career. He said:

"I gave a lot to him man. I put my career on the back-burner at first. I was just his training partner. It wasn't about my career. I didn't even think about fights. All I thought about was preparing [Jorge Masvidal] for his next fight in his Strikeforce fight and getting him ready for these high-level fights in the ufc. I didn't care about myself. I just wanted to be a good training partner."

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are all set to bring their long-standing feud to an end on March 5th. The action is slated to unfold in the main event of UFC 272, which will be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend.

