Colby Covington continues verbal assault on Jorge Masvidal - "You turned your back on me"

Colby Covington has taken another dig at his former good friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal, who he will next face in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There is a lot of bad blood between Covington and Masvidal right now. One of the main reasons for it was 'Chaos' targeting 'Gamebred's estranged relationship with his rumored ex-wife Maritza Collado in April 2021 ahead of Usman vs. Masvidal 2 at UFC 261.

Speaking to the live UFC 270 weigh-in panel on Friday, Covington quipped that his former American Top Team (ATT) training partner took the UFC 272 bout because he was broke and had to pay alimony to Collado.

"He's got a lot of alimony payments and child support to pay. He is broke right now. He's going to be paying out Maritza. He always likes to say in the media that I slept on his couch. No, I didn't sleep on your couch, Jorge! I slept on Maritza's couch, your ex-wife. She supported us and our dreams. She cooked, cleaned and worked for us so we could chase our dreams to be the best in the world. You turned your back on her, just like you turned your back on me. So it's personal March 5th," said Covington.

Colby Covington moved to MMA Masters gym in 2020 after rift with several teammates at ATT

Colby Covington was not only involved in a tussle with No.6-ranked UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal at ATT, he also constantly spoke harshly about Dustin Poirier and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Covington eventually left the gym to join the MMA Masters. Masvidal, Poirier and Jedrzejczyk have all openly expressed their dislike for the 33-year-old.

"I don’t like to talk about people who I don’t like. But I know he’s such a liar. Colby should be the first one to be kicked out of the gym because you can’t do that... He shouldn’t be saying and doing stuff that he was saying or doing before Dustin’s fight, Jorge’s fight, or my fight. He’s trying to get this attention because he has nothing smart to say," said Jedrzejczyk back in 2020.

