Dustin should get a paternity test, Conor's the daddy - Colby Covington drags Dustin Poirier's family at UFC 272 press conference

Colby Covington is scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal in a highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 272. Infamous for his incessant trash talk, this time around Covington dragged in Dustin Poirier's family during the UFC 272 press conference.

Covington raised doubts about the parentage of his former American Top Team teammate's five-year-old son Parker Noelle Poirier. According to 'Chaos', Poirier's son has an Irish accent because Conor McGregor is the real father.

Covington also advised 'The Diamond' to get a paternity test done. The 34-year old said:

"Hey Jorge [Masvidal], are you still friends with Dustin [Poirer] or you backstab him too? You still friends with Dustin or you backstab him? Hey, I'm trying to give you some friendly advice... Dustin's kid sounds like he's got an Irish accent. I just wanna make sure Dustin gets a paternity test. Conor's the daddy."

Watch the full UFC 272 pre-fight press conference below:

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal claimed that Covington was trying to build up a bout against Dustin Poirier as he knew he would lose come Saturday night.

Colby Covington's feud with Dustin Poirier

Erstwhile teammates at the American Top Team (ATT), Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier have now descended into being bitter enemies. Covington's recent comments aren't the first ones directed at his family.

'Chaos' has previously called Poirier a bad father and also made distasteful comments about his wife. In an interview with 'The Schmo' in December last year, the 34-year-old said:

“I’m picking on a guy that said it’s ‘on sight’ in the media. He said when I see Colby, it’s ‘on sight.' I wanna keep these guys held accountable for their street cred. They’re talking all this s*** in the media but when it’s time to do business and get in the cage and actually fight, they’re nowhere to be found. So Dustin, you’re a f***ing coward, your wife is a hoe and she has fake t**s on her chest, and you’re a piece of s*** father.”

Watch Colby Covington's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

While Covington and Poirier currently belong to different weight classes, 'The Diamond' is contemplating a move up to welterweight. A potential encounter between the two is highly likely considering their hatred towards each other.

