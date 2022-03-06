"I'm not an ultimate feelings champion" - Colby Covington says he does not get caught up in the emotions of the heated exchanges

Colby Covington has made a name for himself by trash-talking his opponents and other MMA personalities over the years. But it's not just words that have played a role in the welterweight's success in the UFC. 'Chaos' has successfully managed to back up his statements inside the octagon.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi, Covington revealed that he does not let trash-talking and heated arguments affect him on a personal level.

"Yeah, I'm really good at channeling that energy, you know, the fuel that the haters give me and the people that doubt me. So, I don't get caught up in the drama and the emotion. I'm not an ultimate feelings champion, I'm an ultimate fighting champion. So tomorrow night, it's just gonna be another night in the office. I'm gonna do what I do best, that's get my hand raised," Colby Covington.

Watch Covington's conversation with Megan Olivi below:

Covington is currently scheduled to take on his former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. The fight will be a five-round contest and will headline the fight card. The event will be one of the rare instances when a UFC pay-per-view will be headlined by a non-title bout.

Michael Bisping comments on Colby Covington's trash-talking

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that Colby Covington has an edge over his upcoming opponent Jorge Masvidal in terms of mental warfare. 'The Count' stated that Covington's verbal tirade on 'Gamebred' and his personal matters can affect a person's mindset heading into a fight.

"Colby Covington, without question, has won the mental warfare. I'll tell you why. Because you're trying to throw your opponent off the game. You're trying to get into the head. You're trying to make them emotional. He's talking about his ex-wife, he's talking about his children, he's calling him a bad father. I'm telling you what, if someone said that to me I would be mind-blown, 'I'm going to kill this guy'. And what's that going to do? It's going to throw you off your game, and that's why we do this trash talk, psychological warfare, whatever you want to call it," said Bisping.

Check out Michael Bisping's full take below:

Covington may have the upper hand in terms of mic skills, but that hasn't always been a recipe for success in the octagon.

Time will soon tell whether Covington's insults have had an impact on 'Gamebred' heading into UFC 272.

