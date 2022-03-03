"He's Fidel Castro Jr. - the guy is the definition of communism" - Colby Covington slams Jorge Masvidal for pretending to be right-winger after using Obama Phone and food stamps

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal may have a lot of differences, but they're on the same page with their right-wing beliefs and support for former US President Donald Trump.

However, Covington now claims that Masvidal was a fake right-winger all along during the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference. According to 'Chaos':

"I never ask for handouts, I'm not like Jorge Masvidal. That guy is the definition of handouts. He used to use an Obama phone. He used to use food stamps from the government. He's Fidel Castro Jr. – the guy is the definition of communism, and here he is trying to act like he's a right-winger now. It's just funny, the hypocrisy."

Catch Colby Covington's comments on Jorge Masvidal:

This isn't the first time Covington has insisted that his rival is phony when it comes to his political views. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Chaos' said he's confident Trump will be backing him at UFC 272. According to Covington:

"Jorge is a fake supporter. He is not a real supporter, you know. He’s just, he’s just another guy on the Republican side that's a criminal... Donald Trump, you know, I talked to his family the other day, I know where his loyalty resides."

It's no secret that both Covington and Masvidal are staunch supporters of Trump. Both men have been photographed multiple times having cordial interactions with the former POTUS.

"The only person I dislike more than Colby Covington" - Jorge Masvidal on his rival's Fidel Castro comment

Moments after Colby Covington's press conference, Jorge Masvidal responded by pointing out how ludicrous his rival's statements were. Masvidal, who is of Cuban descent, told a personal story about his family's tragedy under Fidel Castro's reign:

"You see what I'm saying? This guy will say anything possible. Due to Fidel Castro, family members of mine died. My aunt is missing a t*t because she tried to cross over from Cuba to Guantanamo Bay... For him to say that it's just for one thing to get an emotion out of me... The only person that I dislike more than Colby Covington is no longer alive and that's Fidel Castro."

Check out Masvidal's response:

Masvidal and Covington will collide in the main event of UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be a rare instance of a non-title fight headlining a UFC pay-per-view.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by David Andrew