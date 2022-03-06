×
Create
Notifications

"These Nurmagomedov's make it look easy!" - Henry Cejudo says Umar Nurmagomedov is a problem for the UFC bantamweight division 

Henry Cejudo (left), Umar Nurmagomedov (center) &amp; Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) [Image Credits- @umar_nurmagomedov on Instagram]
Henry Cejudo (left), Umar Nurmagomedov (center) & Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) [Image Credits- @umar_nurmagomedov on Instagram]
Vinayak
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 06, 2022 08:00 AM IST
News

Henry Cejudo recently took to social media to offer his take on Umar Nurmagomedov's decisive performance against UFC veteran Brian Kelleher. In his post, he admitted that the members of the infamous Nurmagomedov clan made winning look easy.

Cejudo further commented on Nurmagomedov's prospects in the UFC bantamweight division. 'Triple C' admitted that Nurmagomedov was going to be a real threat at 135-lbs.

Check out Henry Cejudo's post on Twitter below:

"These Nurmagomedov's make it look easy! Umar is a PROBLEM for the rest of bantamweight division. [Khabib Nurmagomedov] [Future Champ] [UFC 272]"
These Nurmagomedov's make it look easy! Umar is a PROBLEM for the rest of bantamweight division. @TeamKhabib 👏 #FutureChamp #UFC272

Umar Nurmagomedov recently made short work of Brian Kelleher, recording a first-round finish in their featherweight bout that featured on the preliminary card at UFC 272.

The fight came to an end in the first round after a dominating performance from Khabib Nurmagomedov's heir apparent. The contest was called to a stop at the 3:15 mark of Round 1, with Nurmagomedov walking away with a win by way of a rear-naked choke.

The BW division has a problem on its hands 😤[ @UNmgdv | #UFC272 ] https://t.co/q4P9IbeyGf

With his win against 'Boom', Nurmagomedov further improved his unbeaten professional record to 14-0. His UFC 272 outing marked only his second appearance under the promotional banner of the UFC.

Nurmagomedov debuted against Sergey Morozov at UFC on Fight Island 8 back in January 2021. Similar to his sophomore fight in the UFC, Nurmagomedov earned a submission win by way of rear-naked choke. However, he overcame Morozov in the second round.

Islam Makhachev believes Umar Nurmagomedov will be champion in two years

American Kickboxing Academy teammate Islam Makhachev has backed Umar Nurmagomedov to lay claim to the UFC bantamweight title in a matter of two years.

In the aftermath of decisive performance at UFC 272 against Brian Kelleher, Makhachev admitted that Nurmagomedov was truly championship material and it was only a matter of time before he ascended to the throne.

Makhachev credited Nurmagomedov's commitment to the craft and the way he trains as the reason behind his success at the championship level. Here's what the Makhachkala-native had to say about the same:

"[Umar Nurmagomedov] show just his level because he's gonna keep going. He have like, two more years and he gonna be champion one day because this guy, training always hard, you know."

Watch the clip below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी