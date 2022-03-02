"I'm not a felon like him" - Colby Covington burns Jorge Masvidal over money talk, claims 'Gamebred' stole a car

Colby Covington minced no words while recently speaking about his former teammate Jorge Masvidal, referring to 'Gamebred' as a "criminal" for allegedly stealing a car. The bad blood between Masvidal and Covington seems to have reached a boiling point ahead of their upcoming grudge match at UFC 272.

The showdown between the two rivals is set to take place on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Masvidal previously said his relationship with Covington fell apart after 'Chaos' allegedly refused to pay his former striking coach Paulino Hernandez. Hernandez said he was apparently owed $17,500 out of which Covington managed to pay just $5,000.

In response, Covington denied the allegations of non-payment and claimed Masvidal needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror before accusing him of any misdoings. Firing back at the BMF titleholder, 'Chaos' claimed that Masvidal was a "thief" who apparently went to jail for stealing a car.

During a recent interaction with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Covington said:

"If you want to talk about money let's talk about him [Masvidal]. He's got two theft charges, grand theft, he stole a car, the guy's a criminal, he's a thief. He's went to jail for stealing, so if you want to talk about money and screwing someone, he needs to look in the mirror [because] that's exactly who he is."

Watch Colby Covington's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal never managed to get the better of him in sparring sessions

Colby Covington remains confident about beating Jorge Masvidal in dominant fashion when the pair lock horns inside the octagon this Saturday. By virtue of being former teammates, the pair have sparred with each other on several occasions in the past and Covington claims Masvidal never won a single round.

Covington recalls dominating every single moment of those sparring sessions and believes he'll do the same thing again at UFC 272. Deep down, Masvidal knows he will come up short when they go to battle, claimed 'Chaos'. He said:

"We've trained... I can't even count how many rounds, probably a thousand sparring rounds [and] he's never won one second in one of those rounds against me. So he knows, deep down inside, he can keep trying to act like this macho man from Miami who's this thug gangster... It's so fitting because we're in the desert [and] he's gonna get buried in the desert like these fake wannabe gangsters."

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



How do you see this weekend’s main event panning out?🤔



| Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD Friends turned foesHow do you see this weekend’s main event panning out?🤔 #UFC272 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD Friends turned foes😬How do you see this weekend’s main event panning out?🤔 #UFC272 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/tLNniPPIkv

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by C. Naik