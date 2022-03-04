"It's tough man, I've only got one lung" - MMA journalist John Morgan responds hilariously to Colby Covington's '10 push-ups' comment at UFC 272 media day

Colby Covington recently appeared at the UFC 272 media scrum ahead of his fight against Jorge Masvidal and had a hilarious exchange with journalist John Morgan.

Morgan asked Covington about the hype around the UFC 272 pay-per-view. However, the UFC welterweight refused to answer. Instead, 'Chaos' wanted the longtime MMA journalist to do 10 pushups if he wanted an answer from him.

Covington said:

"I am a man of my word John. 10 push ups if you want an answer from me."

This is not the first time Covington has asked John Morgan to do push ups. He previously asked the MMA Junkie journalist to do so at the UFC 268 press conference. Morgan came up with a hilarious response this time around. He replied:

"It's tough man. I've only got one lung, so it's a tough challenge for me."

Colby Covington recently stated that he is the cardio king of the UFC. During an interview with Yahoo! Sports, 'Chaos' was asked about one of his main weapons - his cardio. The former interim champ replied, saying that he has a second lung, which of course, most people have.

John Morgan seemingly took notice and referenced it in his witty response. Morgan wasn't the only one to mock Covington's statements. Jorge Masvidal, who's set to face him this weekend at UFC 272, took to Twitter to ridicule his former friend and teammate.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Hope I don’t cancelled for making fun of someone this dumb Hope I don’t cancelled for making fun of someone this dumb https://t.co/GBlFPcbGAR

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal is set for UFC 272

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are set to headline the UFC 272 pay-per-view this weekend. The duo used to be training partners and very close friends. They even lived together for a period of time. However, a lot has changed since. Their friendship started to attenuate when Covington began his pro-wrestling style persona back in 2017.

They gradually became distant and the friendship turned into a bitter rivalry. They will finally settle their differences inside the octagon this weekend.

Covington is the bookmakers' favorite to win, mainly because of his relentless pressure and exceptional wrestling abilities. However, Masvidal is a seasoned veteran of the game. 'Gamebred' has legitimate knockout power and the fight IQ to hang in there with anybody.

Both fighters are coming off a loss against the reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. In fact, they have both lost to Usman twice each. Currently, both fighters are top-ranked contenders in the UFC's welterweight division. Covington is ranked No.1 and Masvidal sits at No.6. The victor at UFC 272 will move one step closer to title contention.

