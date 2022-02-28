"I like his gas tank" - James Krause shares his prediction for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

James Krause has weighed in on the much-anticipated grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, which is set to take place this weekend.

'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' will settle their rivalry inside the octagon in the UFC 272 headliner on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Krause, Covington is likely to edge Masvidal on the scorecards after five rounds of action. He pointed out that the former interim champion has a better gas tank compared to Masvidal and is likely to outwork 'Gamebred' over 25 minutes. Having said that, Krause also admits that Masvidal is a legitimate threat to Covington.

Krause further explained that Masvidal has a wide range of striking weapons in his arsenal and that his takedown defense is very underrated. The renowned fighter and coach believes that if Covington isn't wary enough, he might get put to sleep.

During a recent appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast, Krause said:

"I do like Colby in this fight and if you have a gun to my head, I'm gonna take Colby by decision. But man, I think Masvidal will bring some good stuff to the table and I think he's extremely underrated in his takedown defense. I think his striking is actually getting better, which, you know, you typically don't see that with guys his age and I do feel like there's a little big brother there, you know."

Check out Krause's interaction with Jon Anik and Kenny Florian below:

Colby Covington believes he'll end Jorge Masvidal's career at UFC 272

Colby Covington plans to personally host his former roommate and teammate's "career-ending funeral" inside the octagon at UFC 272.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Covington said he's looking forward to making 'Gamebred' pay, alleging the Miami native has been slandering his name in public.

Instead of finishing the fight quickly, Colby Covington plans on dragging it out and putting a beatdown on his former friend. He said he's already used to beating Masvidal up during training sessions from their time at the ATT gym and is now very excited to do the same in front of the whole world this Saturday. 'Chaos' said:

"I see a lot of pain. I’m gonna inflict so much pain on Jorge Masvidal. He’s not gonna be the same person ever again. He keeps talking about a baptism. It’s not gonna be a baptism, it’s gonna be a funeral. Jorge Masvidal’s career-ending funeral. It’s gonna be violent. And it’s not gonna be quick. I could easily finish it quick, I used to do it all the time behind closed doors but this one I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer."

Check out the interview below:

