"If we were in Poland, I'd play different way with him" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk on her argument with Colby Covington at ATT gym

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has claimed that things would be different between the two if Colby Covington was rude to her in Poland.

The 34-year-old is a long-term American Top Team member and sees the gym and the people in it as her home and family. Despite her patchy run of form inside the Octagon, she remains one of the greatest to ever compete in women's mixed martial arts.

Detailing the confrontation that led to the argument between herself and Colby Covington, the former champion had this to say:

"We got into the argument. I think it was because of all this cursing and him acting like a king. He said so many bad things about Conor McGregor but there's only one Conor McGregor in this world... Conor is natural, Colby is not. You should just stick to training and fighting, this is what he's doing the best."

She then opened up on what she said to Colby and how things would be different if this happened in her home country.

"Take this b**** from my house. Cause it's my house, it's ATT. It's my house. I don't care [what he said about me] because it's not true, so I do not care. If we were in Poland after this situation happened, I would play different way with him... I would make people help him say sorry to me very fast."

Although it seems that Covington was a dedicated student of American Top Team, Covington has left a sour taste in the mouths of many coaches and fighters affiliated with the gym.

Watch the full interview below:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's return to the Octagon

In her last outing, Joanna Jedrzejczyk was on the losing side of a closely fought strawweight title fight with Zhang Weili. The showdown rightfully earned fight of the year honors.

The five-time IFMA World Muaythai Championship gold medalist has had just one fight with the UFC in the past three years and fans are becoming impatient about her inevitable return.

While the Polishwoman is not currently ranked with the promotion, her stature within the division means she will more than likely need no more than one win to fight for UFC gold once again.

Edited by David Andrew