Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington has herpes from being nervous, says he "knows what he has to do" to beat 'Chaos' at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal dropped an interesting tidbit about his former training partner and arch-rival Colby Covington ahead of their main event clash at UFC 272.

During an interview with ESPN's Max Kellerman, Masvidal claimed that Covington gets "herpes" every time he gets nervous. According to 'Gamebred':

"I hope in the exchange he doesn't have mat herpes this week so I just don't get in the exchange as well because he does have that disgusting funk on his face that I've seen. He usually gets that from nerves and stuff when he has stress so I guess he's a little nervous now for some reason."

Of course, there's no way of verifying Masvidal's claims. However, cold sores can indeed be triggered by a variety of factors, including immense stress, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Masvidal also stated that Covington has always been apprehensive of sparring with him. With that in mind, the Miami resident claims that his game plan is simple. He said:

"I know him. I have, just like he has, things to say about me. I know him. One of the times I hit him too hard in the body and he took his gloves off. He had to walk out of the cage. He would tell trainers, 'We don't have to spar, me and Masvidal. We can wrestle all the time but we don't have to spar.' And it shows on his record, I mean, he doesn't hurt anybody. He doesn't have any power. I know what I have to do, just be a dog, be the dog that I've always been and get in front of his face and just let him have it, bust him up."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on Colby Covington:

Jorge Masvidal vows to send Colby Covington off in a stretcher

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were once good friends when they trained together at American Top Team. At one point, Covington lived with Masvidal for around eight months.

Right now, though, it's no secret that the duo have personal grudges with each other after their relationship has soured. That being the case, 'Gamebred' vowed to hurt his rival so badly that Covington would need a stretcher to leave the octagon. In an interview with DAZN, Masvidal said:

"The headline Sunday morning is going to be Jorge Masvidal wins and sends Colby Covington to his funeral. I'm going to knock him unconscious and send him off on a stretcher."

