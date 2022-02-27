Jorge Masvidal makes fun of "dumb" Colby Covington on Twitter

As we edge closer to their fight, Jorge Masvidal has once again taken a dig at "dumb" Colby Covington, proving their war of words isn't going to die down anytime soon.

Masvidal and Covington are set to clash during UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena. The the pair finally get to settle their long-term hatred for one another in a five-round headliner on March 5.

In a recent interview, Colby mistakenly slipped up while being complimentary towards himself. After Kevin Iole praised him for his amazing cardio, the welterweight had this to say:

"Yeah, I don't get tired, you know. A lot of people, they call me the 'cardio king' for a reason, I got a second lung, you know."

The former title challenger, of course, meant to say he had a third lung or a second pair of lungs. However, 'Gamebred' has now turned to social media to use the 34-year-old's quote against him, saying:

"I hope I don't [get] cancelled for making fun of someone this dumb."

The two have been at each other's throats since their fight was made official and are showing no signs of letting their verbal warfare subside.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's tweet below:

Should Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington get the next titleshot?

As Kamaru Usman sits in limbo waiting for his next fight, both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are hoping a standout performance will earn them another shot at UFC gold.

Both former training partners have made it public that they want Usman if they manage to get their hands raised on fight night. Despite their plea, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has already beaten both competitors on two separate occasions, which could ultimately mean he'd be seeking a new challenger.

While a large section of the MMA community remains adamant that Leon Edwards deserves the next shot at Usman, once again, the 170lb king has once again already bested 'Rocky' in the past.

The UFC welterweight champion could be set to defend his title against the winner between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. Perhaps even the surging Khamzat Chimaev could jump ahead of the line and find himself in a title fight sometime in the future.

