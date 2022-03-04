Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington used to badmouth Tyron Woodley behind his back after training with him

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that Colby Covington used to badmouth Tyron Woodley despite regularly training with the former welterweight champion. For years, Masvidal and Covington were close friends and trained together at ATT (American Top Team).

Meanwhile, Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, generally divided his training camps between ATT in Coconut Creek, Florida, and the Roufusport gym in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During his welterweight title reign, Woodley often recruited Covington as one of his sparring partners. In an interview with Michael Bisping for BT Sport, Jorge Masvidal addressed this and spoke about the eventual fallout between Woodley and ‘Chaos’.

In the latter stages of his title reign, Woodley became a perpetual target of Covington’s verbal attacks. ‘The Chosen One’ lost his welterweight belt in 2019.

Woodley and Covington eventually clashed in a much-awaited grudge match in September 2020, with 'Chaos' emerging victorious with a fifth-round TKO.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



He just kept on coming and coming and was too much to handle for Tyron Woodley #UFCVegas11 Colby Covington has an engine for daysHe just kept on coming and coming and was too much to handle for Tyron Woodley Colby Covington has an engine for days 🔥He just kept on coming and coming and was too much to handle for Tyron Woodley 👏 #UFCVegas11 https://t.co/C56L6Ga8pu

Masvidal referenced Colby Covington’s fallout with Woodley, as well as Covington’s feud with former roommate and UFC legend Jon Jones. ‘Gamebred’ stated:

“Why, ask Woodley what happened between him and Colby, you know. And I know that one. I don’t know about the Jon Jones [feud] so much because I wasn’t around there. But I was there in the Woodley [feud] when Colby was at American Top Team, and then left to go help Woodley. And Woodley was giving him about 1,500 dollars a week to come spar, plus food, plus gear. Came back, and all he would say is I’d beat the sh** out of Woodley in the fight if I ever had the chance, and this and that. I’m so much better of a wrestler.”

Masvidal believes that Colby Covington is an “evil person” who gets close to people before backstabbing them. ‘Gamebred’ emphasized that Covington has no friends, adding that ‘Chaos’ makes new friends by pretending to be a decent person and then betrays them later.

Watch Jorge Masvidal’s conversation with Michael Bisping below:

Tyron Woodley believes Jorge Masvidal will beat Colby Covington at UFC 272

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Woodley weighed in on the upcoming welterweight bout between Masvidal and Covington that’ll transpire at UFC 272 on March 5th.

‘The Chosen One’ alluded to the close friendship Masvidal and Covington shared over the years, with ‘Gamebred’ being the older brother who helped guide Covington.

Asserting that this could play a role in their fight, Woodley said:

"I feel like Masvidal is going to win, let's just start there. Because Masvidal is always big brother. Once you have big brother syndrome over someone, I feel as if you can't really shake that unless you have a big breakout moment, and you can consistently keep up.”

Watch Woodley's full interview below:

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by David Andrew