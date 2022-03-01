Jorge Masvidal's coach weighs in on how much Colby Covington has improved since leaving ATT

Jorge Masvidal's coach, Mike Brown, has revealed what he believes to be Colby Covington's greatest improvement since leaving American Top Team (ATT).

Appearing on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Brown was asked how he intends to game plan for Covington – a fighter he used to coach. He said:

"We know him but they [Covington and Masvidal] both have changed so much in the last three or four years. So it's a bit different. We know some general strengths but his game is changing all the time. He's looked much different his last couple of fights than he did four, five years ago."

In a follow-up, Brown was also asked what he thought was his former pupil's greatest improvement since leaving the famed Florida-based gym. He responded, saying:

"He's definitely more relaxed and has the ability to feel comfortable striking, which wasn't always the case. He relied solely on his wrestling and his pressure to win fights but over the past couple of years he's now developed his ability to stay relaxed in the open space, open mat, open cage and let his hands and kicks go."

Watch ATT coach Mike Brown's interview on The MMA Hour below:

Colby Covington: UFC 272 is going to be "Jorge Masvidal's career-ending funeral"

There's obviously no love lost between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. More than that, the archrivals have admitted during their interviews that they're going into UFC 272 with bad intentions.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jorge Masvidal expects Colby Covington to be in "critical condition" after #UFC272 Jorge Masvidal expects Colby Covington to be in "critical condition" after #UFC272 😬 https://t.co/sJ5B9JsHlQ

Masvidal previously said he's going to give Covington a beating so bad he ends up in a "critical condition." Meanwhile, 'Chaos' said in an interview with TMZ Sports that UFC 272 is going to be the BMF champion's "career-ending funeral." According to Covington:

"I’m gonna inflict so much pain on Jorge Masvidal. He’s not gonna be the same person ever again. He keeps talking about a baptism. It’s not gonna be a baptism, it’s gonna be a funeral. Jorge Masvidal’s career-ending funeral. It’s gonna be violent. And it’s not gonna be quick."

He added:

"I could easily finish it quick. I used to do it all the time behind closed doors. But this one I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer, and it’s probably gonna be the first time in UFC history you see a guy in a main event verbally tap out and say he can’t take no more of a beating."

Check out Colby Covington's interview with TMZ Sports below:

