"Y'all boys are very entertaining" - Kevin Holland posts hilarious meme on Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington beef ahead of UFC 272

The narrative surrounding the UFC 272 main event has mostly focussed on the bad blood between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Kevin Holland recently posted a meme of the pair venturing in the opposite direction.

Holland shared an NSFW joke post of Covington and Masvidal in a compromising position. In the caption of the post, 'Trailblazer' admitted that their beef was rather entertaining.

Check out Kevin Holland's post below:

"[Colby Covington] [Jorge Masvidal] Y’all boys are very entertaining."

The unranked welterweight is currently hurtling towards a 170-lbs clash against Alex Oliveira on the same card as Covington and Masvidal.

Kevin Holland is currently in need of a victory, having been in a win-draught since his first-round finish of Jacare Souza at UFC 256 back in December 2020.

Following his win against Souza, Holland went on to record two losses against Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori, respectively. He subsequently featured in a welterweight co-main event at UFC Vegas 38 against Kyle Daukas.

The fight ended as a No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads in the first round.

Similarly, Alex Oliveira has been devoid of wins since his unanimous decision victory against Peter Sobotta at UFC on ESPN 14 back in July 2020. 'Cowboy' has since gone on to record three more losses inside the octagon.

Colby Covington walks in to the ceremonial weigh-ins amid jeers and boos from the fans

In the latest episode of the UFC Embedded Vlog series, the fans were offered a sneak peek into the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Colby Covington was documented walking out to the scales amid loud jeers and taunts from the fans in attendance. Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, enjoyed a significant amount of admiration and support from the crowd.

Watch the latest episode of UFC Embedded below:

'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' are currently hurtling towards a welterweight main event at UFC 272. The action is set to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on March 5. The fight will mark the end of a long-standing feud between the friends-turned-foes.

