"I don't really care" - Marina Rodriguez dismisses Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC 272 fight; eyes title shot against Rose Namajunas soon

Marina Rodriguez couldn't care less about the outcome of the highly anticipated grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

All eyes will be on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend as the mega matchup between Covington and Masvidal finally comes to a head. However, Rodriguez revealed that she hasn't bought into the hype.

During an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Rodriguez chimed in with her thoughts regarding this Saturday's main event showdown. The Brazilian strawweight contender said through a translator:

"Even though Colby has been losing quite a few fights lately, I can see the improvement and I think, style-wise, it might work out better for him than for Masvidal. So I think Colby is gonna take this one. But I'm not really cheering for anybody, I don't really care."

Check out our exclusive interview with Marina Rodriguez below:

Marina Rodriguez eyes title fight with Rose Namajunas

On the same card, Marina Rodriguez will face China's Yan Xiaonan in a potential title eliminator. A win could potentially set Rodriguez up for a championship bout against either Rose Namajunas or Carla Esparza.

Namajunas and Esparza are reportedly set to lock horns later this year in a rematch of The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale. Their first encounter in December 2014 saw 'Cookie Monster' submit 'Thug' Rose to become the inaugural UFC women's strawweight champion. However, both fighters have since had different career trajectories.

As far as Rodriguez is concerned, she'll be happy to face either one. If she can have her way, the Brazilian is apparently hoping for a matchup against Namajunas, whom she referred to as the second-best strawweight behind herself. The 34-year-old contender continued:

"The main focus is beating Yan right now but whoever is in front of me after that... If it's Carla, great, I get my rematch and I get to take that back. And if it's Rose, even better or just as good because I've been thinking about her and studying her for the longest time so it's a fight that I've been wanting for a long, long time."

It remains to be seen how things will play out atop the women's 115 lbs division.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by C. Naik