"If he is acting then give the man a f***ng Oscar" - Michael Bisping believes there is nothing manufactured in Colby Covington's dislike of Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping seemingly believes that Colby Covington genuinely dislikes his former friend Jorge Masvidal.

For years, Covington and Masvidal lived as roommates and trained together at the world-renowned American Top Team gym. However, their friendship fell apart a few years back.

‘Gamebred’ alleged that Covington betrayed one of their coaches and still hasn’t paid the money he owed the coach. ‘Chaos’ soon parted ways with ATT and now trains at the MMA Masters gym.

Covington accused Masvidal of being jealous of his rise to stardom in the UFC. ‘Chaos’ has taken multiple personal jibes at Masvidal, including remarks regarding the Cuban-American fighter’s ex-wife and accusations of being a bad father.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, MMA legend Michael Bisping addressed Covington’s over-the-top public persona and his purported respectful private persona.

Bisping stated:

“Everyone that you speak to, by the way, says, ‘No, listen, Colby is a really good dude. He’s just selling fights. He’s putting on a persona.’ And maybe that’s true. If he’s doing it, if he is acting, then give the man a f***ing Oscar because he is acting his socks off each and every time."

Bisping went on to state that he believes that Covington is not playing a part.

"But this stuff – going after Masvidal’s ex-wife, calling him a bad father and stuff like that…” Bisping added, “I don’t think that’s playing a part. I mean, listen, anytime two guys know each other, when they used to live with one another like they did, they know a lot of personal stuff about one another. And then that’s when the rivalry or the hatred, for want of a better word, can get real thick.”

Bisping also indicated that considering the variables at play in the epic feud between Covington and Masvidal, MMA fans are in for a lot of fun leading up to their fight.

Watch Michael Bisping address the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal bout and more in the video below:

Dustin Poirier on a potential fight against former teammate Colby Covington

Apart from Jorge Masvidal, another former ATT teammate whom Colby Covington has taken multiple personal shots against is Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' has lately been hinting at a move up to welterweight.

Poirier has also suggested that he could fight Covington at welterweight in the near future. The former UFC interim lightweight champion has consistently maintained that "it’s on sight" if he crosses paths with Covington.

Presently, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is set to face BMF champion Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on March 5th.

The matchup will be a five round non-title welterweight bout is expected to headline UFC 272.

