"If Colby wants to get another shot at the title he needs to be fighting the top contenders" - Michael Bisping on Colby Covington wanting to fight Dustin Poirier

Michael Bisping recently offered his take on Colby Covington's decision to call out Dustin Poirier. 'The Count' argued that a fight against Poirier would do nothing to fast-track his journey to another title shot against Kamaru Usman.

During the UFC 272 review for BT Sport, the former UFC middleweight champion asserted that the chances of Covington bagging a rematch against Usman without fighting top contenders like Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, and Khamzat Chimaev are bleak:

"I'm not here to trash [Colby Covington]. He had a great win last night, but he lost to Kamaru Usman... There's a whole host of fighters that are in their prime, that are hungry and if Colby wants to get another shot at the title, he needs to be fighting the top contenders. Listen, it sounds like [Dana White] is kind of open to him fighting Kamaru down the line pretty soon again. Beating Dustin Poirier does not get him there. Okay?"

The No.1-ranked weltweight and Kamaru Usman have previously locked horns twice, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' emerging triumphant on both occasions.

The welterweight bigwigs initially featured in the main event at UFC 245 back in December 2019, where Usman finished Covington in the final frame of their clash. They subsequently headlined the UFC 268 fight card in November 2021, where Usman walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal was fortunate the referee stopped the fight after the final bell

While one would imagine that a 25-minute scrap inside the octagon would be more than enough time to bury the hatchet, Colby Covington believes otherwise.

During a post-fight interaction with Laura Sanko, 'Chaos' declared that his beef with Jorge Masvidal was far from over at the end of the fifth round. He declared that 'Gamebred' was fortunate that the referee intervened towards the end of the fight.

He admitted that had they been on the street, Masvidal would not have made it out alive:

"[Jorge Masvidal's] lucky the ref tore me off of him because if we're in the streets, you know, I'm taking his life."

'Chaos' outperformed Jorge Masvidal over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win at UFC 272.

