Better than any of Kamaru Usman's lame-a** fights - Nate Diaz weighs in on "fragile" Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington grudge match

Nate Diaz seems interested in the upcoming grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington at UFC 272. The Stockton native, however, isn't a fan of Kamaru Usman's fighting style.

Ahead of the upcoming fight between Masvidal and Covington, Diaz took to Twitter to claim that the pay-per-view headlining non-title welterweight clash will be more entertaining than any of Kamaru Usman's fights.

"This fight already better than any of Usman's lame a** fights," Diaz wrote.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 This fight already better than any of usmans lamess fights This fight already better than any of usmans lamess fights https://t.co/CiLSOySJp9

Having said that, Diaz also termed both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington as "fragile," likely jibing at the punishment they took during their recent losses to Usman.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 All these fuckers are fragile as fuck tho All these fuckers are fragile as fuck tho

Nate Diaz recently posted a cryptic tweet that seemingly indicated his desire to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title down the line. However, with a host of top-contenders waiting to challenge for the 170lbs title, it's unlikely that Diaz will be afforded a title shot next.

Diaz currently has just one fight under his current contract and rumors are rife that he's either fighting Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor before ending his UFC career.

What happened when Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington fought Kamaru Usman?

Colby Covington fought Kamaru Usman for the first time in the headliner of UFC 245 back in 2019. After a back-and-forth battle, it was Usman who emerged victorious via TKO in the fifth round. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' reportedly ended up breaking Covington's jaw in the fight.

The pair fought each other once again at UFC 268, with the fight going the distance this time. Usman once again won via decision, scoring a couple of big knockdowns against 'Chaos' during the fight.

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman met each other inside the cage for the first time in the headliner of UFC 251. The fight turned out to be a lackluster affair as Usman dominated the entire fight, using his superior wrestling to pick up a lopsided unanimous decision win.

At UFC 261, Masvidal and Usman rematched for the welterweight title. This time, Usman, who improved his striking under coach Trevor Wittman, violently knocked out Masvidal in the second round, shocking fight fans across the globe.

At UFC 272 both Masvidal and Covington will be looking to make a resounding statement. The winner of the matchup will certainly come a step closer to a possible third shot at the welterweight title.

