Jon Anik and Kenny Florian break down Colby Covington "maximizing the use of the microphone" to skip past a number of ranked welterweights

In the aftermath of Colby Covington's dominating performance against Jorge Masvidal this past weekend, Jon Anik and Kenny Florian discussed the former interim champion's journey to the top of the welterweight division. The pair agreed that 'Chaos' has picked his opponents carefully, ensuring the quickest route to the top.

While in conversation on the latest edition of the Anik and Florian Podcast, UFC play-by-play commentator Anik argued that Covington has made his way to the No.1 rank in the division without fighting the biggest names in the division.

He asserted that other than Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, 'Chaos' hasn't fought anyone of note. He further offered his take on Covington's callout to Dustin Poirier during the post-fight octagon interview.

Anik admitted that although Covington has locked horns with fighters like Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos, they have since been removed from the rankings.

"Other than [Jorge Masvidal], bro, he hasn't fought any of these guys. Now he's calling out Dustin Poirier. I don't think Poirier is going to have an appetite for that fight... There are so many compelling matchups for Colby Covington at 170 pounds. I mean, I've been saying for 2 years, my dream fight in any division is Covington versus [Khamzat Chimaev], you know. But a Covington-Burns fight, I think is compelling; competitive. [Belal Muhammad], of course, [Vicente Luque]."

Kenny Florian credits Colby Covington for his quick rise in the welterweight division

Building on what Jon Anik had to say about 'Chaos', Kenny Florian admitted that Covington's success boiled down to his ability to use his time on the microphone to call out the right opponents.

"I think a lot of it has to do with, and I can't believe I'm saying this, the brilliance of Colby Covington, yeah, to skip over a lot of those guys. Because, you know, he really has been like a sniper and, again, this is the value of knowing who you want to fight and maximizing the use of the microphone."

Check out Jon Anik and Kenny Florian's interaction below:

Colby Covington recently dismantled his longtime nemesis, Jorge Masvidal, at UFC 272. He dominated 'Gamebred' on the mats to record a unanimous decision win after five rounds.

