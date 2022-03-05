Michael Bisping explains why Colby Covington has won the trash-talk battle against Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping sees Colby Covington as the victor when it comes to winning psychological battles against Jorge Masvidal ahead of their highly anticipated clash at UFC 272.

While in conversation on the UFC 272 Weigh-in show, Michael Bisping offered some insight into the way 'Chaos' tried to throw Masvidal off his game. Bisping asserted that talking about someone's family and their history with their children and ex-wife is a sure-fire way of getting in their head.

'The Count' further admitted that Covington would have successfully ticked him off had they been scheduled to fight each other at UFC 272 instead of Jorge Masvidal.

"Colby Covington, without question, has won the mental warfare. I'll tell you why. Because you're trying to throw your opponent off the game. You're trying to get into the head. You're trying to make them emotional. He's talking about his ex-wife, he's talking about his children, he's calling him a bad father. I'm telling you what, if someone said that to me I would be mind-blown, 'I'm going to kill this guy'. And what's that going to do? It's going to throw you off your game, and that's why we do this trash talk, psychological warfare, whatever you want to call it," said Bisping.

Check out Michael Bisping's full take below

Colby Covington promises a renewed version of himself at UFC 272

In a recent interaction with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi, Colby Covington revealed that Jorge Masvidal was completely unprepared for the kind of gameplan he was about to utilize inside the octagon.

He also admitted that he knew 'Gamebred' from the inside and out and was prepared for anything he and his coaches from the American Top Team gym were planning to hit him with.

"I'm at a new gym, renewed, you know, with new coaches Cesar Carneiro, Daniel Valverde, Charlie Weis and Jonathan Lopez. So you're going to see the new Colby 'Chaos' Covington tomorrow night."

Check out Covington's interaction with Megan Olivi below:

Covington and Masvidal are set to lock horns in the main event of the fight card at UFC 272. The fight is scheduled to be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on March 5.

