Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov's animated reactions during Umar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov's fights at UFC 272 

UFC 272 was a massive platform for Khabib Nurmagomedov's proteges and American Kickboxing Academy athletes, Umar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov. The significance of their fights was apparent from 'The Eagle's' cage-side reactions.

Umar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov featured in back-to-back fights to round out the Early Preliminary card at UFC 272. While Nurmagomedov walked away with a favorable result, Ulanbekov was not so lucky.

The former UFC lightweight champion was documented in a livid state while cornering Ulanbekov in his flyweight bout against Tim Elliott. The Russian southpaw dropped a unanimous decision win at the end of the third round.

While the exact reason behind Nurmagomedov's fury remains unknown, it seems like the anger he expressed resulted from Elliott repeatedly getting away with grabbing Ulanbekov's gloves.

However, it was not all doom and gloom for Khabib Nurmagomedov, as his heir apparent, Umar Nurmagomedov, put forth a decisive performance against UFC veteran Brian Kelleher in their featherweight bout.

The Dagestani powerhouse was seen passionately celebrating his cousin's win after he surged ahead to record his second consecutive submission victory in the UFC by way of a rear-naked choke. He finished Kelleher in the first round itself.

All the action for UFC 272 unfolded at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The stacked fight card is being headlined by a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has an another undefeated star on his hand with Umar Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Umar Nurmagomedov is the next up-and-coming sensation in the UFC's bantamweight division. Boasting an undefeated record of 14-0, Nurmagomedov has been touted for great success in the promotion.

Nurmagomedov's outing against 'Boom' marked only his second performance inside the UFC octagon.

His debut took place back in January 2021 in a bantamweight bout against Sergey Morozov at UFC on Fight Island 8. The fight saw Nurmagomedov walk away with a second-round submission win by way of a rear-naked choke.

Nurmagomedov has been backed by the likes of Henry Cejudo as a real threat in the UFC's 135-lbs division. 'Triple C' believes Umar Nurmagomedov will follow in the footsteps of his mentor, 'The Eagle', to gain mainstream success in the MMA community.

