"I’m pretty comfortable in stand-up" - Rafael dos Anjos claims he'll not be afraid to trade punches with Conor McGregor if their fight happens

Rafael dos Anjos is ready to have a punching contest with Conor McGregor if they are to face one another inside the octagon.

They were set to clash in a ‘champion vs. champion’ super-fight for the Brazilian’s lightweight belt back in March 2016. This was when dos Anjos reigned as the UFC lightweight champion, and McGregor was the UFC featherweight champion. Unfortunately, dos Anjos suffered a foot injury and the matchup fell apart.

Fast-forward to 2022, and the Brazilian was scheduled to fight Rafael Fiziev in a five-round lightweight (155-pound) bout in the co-main event of UFC 272. However, Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Renato Moicano, who accepted the fight on just four days' notice.

Their fight was contested at a catchweight of 160 pounds as Moicano didn’t have adequate time to cut down to make the lightweight limit. Dos Anjos ended up defeating Moicano via unanimous decision.

During the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, The 37-year-old proceeded to call out Conor McGregor. Dos Anjos was asked about which areas he’d look to test himself in against ‘Notorious’ and whether he’d stand and trade or adopt a more grappling-heavy approach with a dangerous striker like McGregor. The Brazilian responded by stating:

“I have no problem to trade the punch with Conor, you know. I think I have everything it takes. You know, I’m pretty comfortable in stand-up. I know he got a, you know, dangerous game. But I’ll do my game, you know, just mix it up. But I have no problems to trade at all.”

Watch Rafael dos Anjos’ UFC 272 post-fight press conference segment in the video below:

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could knockout UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor is set to return from his injury hiatus later this year and recently suggested that he’d like to fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title next. ‘Notorious’ is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Regardless, many believe that his unparalleled star power could land him a title shot against Oliveira.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel last month, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping addressed a potential Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor matchup and said:

"Out of all the fights that Conor could have, Charles Oliveira may be one that suits him the best. I think stylistically, Conor would have an easier time with Charles Oliveira than he would with Dustin Poirier.” Bisping praised McGregor’s takedown defense and jiu-jitsu skills. He added, “On the feet, I think he'd light Charles Oliveira up and if Charles couldn't get it down to the floor, Conor could get a knockout."

Check out Bisping discuss a potential dos Anjos vs. McGregor fight below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim