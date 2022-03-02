Rafael dos Anjos will compete at UFC 272, set to fight Renato Moicano in a 160-pound catchweight bout

The UFC has announced that Rafael dos Anjos is still a part of the upcoming UFC 272 event that’ll take place on March 5th. Dos Anjos is now set to face Renato Moicano in a five-round 160-pound catchweight bout in the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend.

RDA was initially scheduled to fight Rafael Fiziev in a five-round lightweight bout. However, Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 and resultantly had to withdraw from the fight.

Top-tier lightweight contender Islam Makhachev notably offered to step in and face RDA. Makhachev proposed a welterweight bout, as he wouldn’t have had enough time to cut down to the lightweight limit of 155 lbs. Makhachev fought this past weekend at UFC Vegas 49, where he secured a first-round TKO win over Bobby Green.

Dos Anjos responded by proposing a 165 lbs catchweight bout. He later claimed that he's willing to fight Makhachev at 170 lbs.

RDA and Makhachev have been scheduled to fight each other on three separate occasions at lightweight in the past. Their matchup fell apart every single time due to injuries and other health issues.

Although an RDA-Makhachev clash would’ve likely served as a great addition to UFC 272, the fight didn’t materialize. Instead, the UFC brought in Renato Moicano, who agreed to fight dos Anjos on just four days’ notice at UFC 272. Moicano last fought Alexander Hernandez and won via second-round submission at UFC 271 on February 12th.

Renato Moicano’s career resurgence leading up to his UFC 272 fight against Rafael dos Anjos

Renato Moicano is primed to compete in one of the biggest fights of his MMA career thus far. He faces former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-headlining spot of the much-awaited UFC 272 event.

Moicano previously impressed many in the MMA community, courtesy of his performances in the UFC featherweight division. Nevertheless, his progress in the UFC’s 145 lbs weight class was halted by a submission loss against Brian Ortega and a pair of TKO defeats against Jose Aldo and Chan Sung Jung.

Moicano moved up to 155 lbs in 2020. He has a record of three wins and one loss in the UFC lightweight division so far. Presently, the Brazilian is looking to continue his career resurgence and break into the top 15 at lightweight down the line.

Edited by C. Naik