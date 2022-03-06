UFC 272 results and fight highlights: Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy

Serghei Spivac and Greg Hardy featured in a heavyweight bout to kick off the main card of UFC 272. Spivac managed to rout the former NFL star by recording a first-round TKO (2:16).

'Polar Bear' took Hardy to the ground almost immediately, inflicting a significant amount of damage from top and side position.

As soon as Hardy found his way back to his feet, he was slammed on the mat yet again by Spivac shortly thereafter. However, the second instance saw Spivac move to full mount and drop heavy bombs to put his American counterpart away for good.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



He finishes Greg Hardy in the very first round to open up the main card.



#UFC272 An easy night for Sergey Spivak!He finishes Greg Hardy in the very first round to open up the main card. An easy night for Sergey Spivak! 🙌 He finishes Greg Hardy in the very first round to open up the main card.#UFC272 https://t.co/bXxkPCbsyr

Spivac entered the clash against Hardy coming off a first-round TKO loss against Tom Aspinall at UFC Vegas 36. He returned to the win column with a decisive performance against the 'Prince of War'.

Hardy is currently 2-3 in his last five fights. The fight against Spivac marked the last bout of his current contract. Considering the losing streak that he currently finds himself on, another contract from the UFC seems unlikely.

Serghei Spivac's UFC 272 post-fight comments

In the aftermath of his one-sided clash against Greg Hardy, Serghei Spivac declared that he planned on forcing Hardy into making mistakes in the first round.

While in conversation with Joe Rogan during the post-fight octagon interview, Spivac detailed his strategy to overcome the challenge presented by Hardy. Here's what the 27-year-old had to say:

"I planned to get his back. Once I got his back there was no way I was going to let him go. I was going to keep punching him because I knew he was going to get tired."

When asked about his next opponent, Spivac, being a company man, admitted that he would take any fight that the UFC offers him.

Check out Serghei Spivac's interaction with Joe Rogan below:

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with one of the most stacked fight cards of the year so far. The card is being headlined by a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 272 Bet $1 Win $100 in Free Bets (Bet $1+ on any UFC ML)

Edited by C. Naik