"They were so pissed off" - Colby Covington reveals how Brazilian teammates at ATT treated him after he insulted their country 

Colby Covington recently opened up on how his former Brazilian teammates at the American Top Team (ATT) gym reacted after his infamous post-fight interview in Brazil in 2017.

According to Covington, many of his close friends at ATT turned their backs on him. When asked if he expected that sort of a reaction, here's what 'Chaos' said:

"I was so surprised. I mean guys that I was super good friends with, they were from Brazil, turning their back on me, just talking sh*t to the media right away, you know, saying throw me under the bus when I was here to help these guys in training every single day. And I give them the shirt off my back for them. And then they hear them go at the media and just say 'Oh, Colby is a piece of sh*t person. I can't believe he said this about Brazil.' Blah, blah, blah. And everybody team up against me."

He added:

"I remember walking back in the gym that week, just the energy and everybody looking at me, they were so pissed off. They had serious resentment toward me. It was a tough pill to swallow."

Watch Colby Covington's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Covington fought Demian Maia in Brazil in October 2017 and claimed a lopsided decision win on the night. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Chaos' ruthlessly dissed the Brazilian crowd. He was greeted with jeers throughout the fight and those only intensified after his interview.

This act rubbed many of his Brazilian teammates the wrong way. Covington has played the role of a pantomime villain ever since.

Watch Colby Covington's infamous post-fight interview in Brazil below:

Colby Covington will fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal used to be close friends and training partners. Masvidal took Covington under his wing when 'Chaos' first started training at ATT. They helped one another for many years and even lived together for a period of time.

However, their relationship fell apart around 2018, when Covington permanently left their gym. Their rivalry will finally come to a head this weekend at UFC 272, where the welterweight duo will lock horns in the main event.

Both men are top-ranked fighters in the welterweight division. Covington is ranked No.1 and Masvidal is at No.6. Both 'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' have fallen short against Kamaru Usman, the reigning king at 170 lbs. Hence, a win this weekend will likely keep one fighter's championship hopes alive and potentially kill the other's title aspirations.

Edited by C. Naik