Umar Nurmagomedov absorbed only one significant strike before submitting Brian Kelleher in the first round at UFC 272

Umar Nurmagomedov showcased nothing but total domination in his UFC 272 fight against Brian Kelleher in their featherweight bout on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A cousin of former undefeated lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar lived up to his family name's reputation by making light work of his opponent while taking the least amount of damage. The Dagestani emerged unscathed, only absorbing one significant strike from Kelleher.

That's pure domination. He's elite.

The American landed one leg kick and that was about it as far as his offense was concerned. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov showed off his striking prowess by repeatedly going high with his kicks. His counter striking was also on display when he cracked a rushing Kelleher with a straight left.

Nurmagomedov then landed a slapping head kick, prompting Kelleher to initiate the clinch. From there, the Russian tried to take his opponent to the ground but Kelleher was able to defend.

However, Nurmagomedov eventually found a way to take Kelleher's back and squeeze in a rear-naked choke to secure the finish at the 3:15 mark of the first round.

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's finish below:

Umar Nurmagomedov touted as a future champion

Henry Cejudo congratulated Umar Nurmagomedov after his one-sided victory at UFC 272. The former two-division titleholder took to Twitter to heap praise on the up-and-coming Dagestani, calling him a future champion. Cejudo wrote:

"These Nurmagomedov's make it look easy! Umar is a PROBLEM for the rest of bantamweight division."

Check out the tweet below:

UFC 272 was the first time Nurmagomedov has seen action since his victory against Sergey Morozov at UFC on ESPN 20 in January 2021. That being the case, it appears that he wants to make up for lost time as he expressed his willingness to fight as soon as possible. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Nurmagomedov said:

"I’m very happy that I got a win over such a hard opponent. I’m ready to fight just a week from now."

Nurmagomedov, who previously fought at bantamweight, showed no problems after packing in an extra 10 pounds. The win improved his professional MMA record to a perfect 14-0.

