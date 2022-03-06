Watch: Jon Anik explains why Daniel Cormier is absent at UFC 272 

Jon Anik announced the tragic reason behind the absence of Daniel Cormier from the UFC 272 broadcast.

A fixture on the commentary team for UFC numbered events, Cormier was unable to call the action on Saturday's fight card. His absence, Anik announced, was due to the passing of his mother, Audrey Cormier, last week. During the UFC 272 preliminary card broadcast, the lead play-by-play announcer said:

"Just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge a pay-per-view staple of our broadcast team, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. [He is] not with us tonight. He is in his native Lafayette, Louisiana mourning the loss of his mother earlier this week. The service is today. So Daniel, just know we miss your vibe, your energy. Our hearts are firmly with you tonight. We look forward to seeing you next month in Jacksonville and we're thinking about the Cormier family across the board here tonight in Vegas."

Check out Jon Anik's update on Daniel Cormier:

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who usually commentates on Fight Night events, filled in for 'DC.' Popular color commentator Joe Rogan has also returned to the booth after missing last month's UFC 271 pay-per-view.

Daniel Cormier posts a heart-felt message to his late mother

Cormier paid tribute to his mother by posting a heart-felt message. The former two-division champion

"I cherished every hug, mom; we saw some great things and had great times. Now you get to rest and be with dad. You touched so many lives, and everyone that knew you were better for it. You were the foundation of this family, and you will be greatly missed."

His post continued:

"I was lucky to have parents like you and dad. My kids were fortunate to have you as a grandmother and Salina as a mother-in-law. We are so sad and hurt right now but know you’ve given us all the tools to continue to live life to the fullest. You were a wonder to the world, Audrey Cormier, and I am lucky to have been raised by you. Rest easy, momma. I love you so much. Daniel Boone"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Edited by David Andrew