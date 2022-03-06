Watch: Ukraine's Maryna Moroz breaks down in tears talking about the war after dominant UFC 272 win

Maryna Moroz had a good day at work as she scored an impressive victory at UFC 272. The 30-year-old went up against Mariya Agapova in the prelims of the event and scored a submission win in the second round of the fight.

After the bout, Moroz did her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan where she talked about the on-going Russia-Ukraine conflict. Hailing from Ukraine herself, 'The Iron Lady' talked about the hardships she and her family were facing and teared up while doing so.

"If you know, my country have war right now and my family in Ukraine. I have hard week, I worry, I'm crying... Thank you for everyone for message me, support me because this week was hard for me. I want to cry because of this war, my country," said Moroz.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Maryna Moroz with an unforgettable victory tonight. Powerful words after competing under extraordinary circumstances.Maryna Moroz with an unforgettable victory tonight. #UFC272 Powerful words after competing under extraordinary circumstances. 💙💛 Maryna Moroz with an unforgettable victory tonight. #UFC272 https://t.co/SayMp4FT0T

With the impressive win at UFC 272, Moroz is now on a three-fight win streak in the UFC. 'The Iron lady' made her debut in the multi-billion dollar promotion in April 2015.

The Ukrainian submitted Joanne Calderwood in her UFC debut and was also awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus that night.

Moroz has fought nine times in the UFC and has walked away with a victory in six of them. 'The Iron Lady' currently has an MMA record of 11-3.

Henry Cejudo tweets in support of Maryna Moroz

After Maryna Moroz delivered a powerful speech in her post-fight interview, former UFC champion Henry Cejudo uploaded a post on Twitter. In the tweet, Cejudo shared words of support for the Ukrainian and also complimented her on her performance.

"Can't even begin to imagine what Maryna Moroz and her family in Ukraine are going through right now, but I hope her performance provides them even the smallest bit of an escape. There won't be a more impressive performance tonight," wrote Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Can't even begin to imagine what Maryna Moroz and her family in Ukraine are going through right now, but I hope her performance provides them even the smallest bit of an escape. There won't be a more impressive performance tonight. #UFC272 Can't even begin to imagine what Maryna Moroz and her family in Ukraine are going through right now, but I hope her performance provides them even the smallest bit of an escape. There won't be a more impressive performance tonight. #UFC272 🇺🇦 https://t.co/NjchTLt5kR

Henry Cejudo used to compete as a flyweight and a bantamweight during his active days in the UFC. 'The Messenger' won titles in both those divisions. After his victory over Dominick Cruz in May 2020, Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport.

