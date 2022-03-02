"He looks stronger" - Yan Xiaonan predicts Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal and talks about favorite fighter Conor McGregor ahead of her UFC 272 fight

Yan Xiaonan has turned in her prediction for the much-anticipated grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Masvidal will collide on Saturday in the main event of UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Yan, who will be competing on the same card, shared her forecast during an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA. The Chinese contender said through a translator:

"What I feel... My first, first feeling about this fight is Colby Covington will win this fight because he looks stronger than Jorge Masvidal."

Check out our exclusive interview with Yan Xiaonan below:

After coming off failed title bids, both Covington and Masvidal are in need of a high-profile victory. The former teammates have long been at odds, but they'll finally get the opportunity to settle their beef in the octagon come Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Yan is gearing up for a preliminary card showdown against fellow top contender Marina Rodriguez. A victory could potentially land her a coveted title shot against either Rose Namajunas or Carla Esparza.

Namajunas and Esparza are reportedly booked to square off later this year. It will be a rematch of their 2014 showdown in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter Season 20.

Yan Xiaonan reveals what she admires about Conor McGregor

Yan Xiaonan recently claimed that Conor McGregor is her favorite fighter. The Chinese standout has now revealed what she likes so much about 'The Notorious.'

According to Yan, McGregor's "confidence" and "swag" are the traits she admires most about the Irishman. She also admitted to having a little crush on McGregor, complimenting the former two-division champ's good looks.

On top of that, Yan added that McGregor's fighting style, particularly his boxing, is something she mimics in her own fights.

'Fury' also addressed rumors about McGregor potentially facing Charles Oliveira in a title fight. As big of a McGregor fan as Yan is, she admitted it would be difficult for McGregor to beat Oliveira at this point in their careers.

