Alexander Volkanovski explains what makes 'The Korean Zombie' different from his previous opponents

Alexander Volkanovski recently offered fans some insight into what he believes sets Chan Sung Jung apart from the rest of his featherweight contemporaries.

While in conversation with Megan Olivi, 'The Great' assured fans that the fight is going to be an all-out war and an absolute barnburner, one that the fans would hate to miss.

Per Volkanovski, Jung exhibits a dangerous combination of a willingness to get hit to land a shot of his own and power-packed punches. He further vowed to make 'The Korean Zombie' pay dearly for his aggressive approach inside the octagon.

"He's got that, obviously that knockout power. [Inaudible] He's the type of guy, I've said it all week, he'll eat one to give one. You know what I mean? They're dangerous because they're going to try and catch you coming in, you know what I mean? I need to connect on him. And I know that he's going to be willing to take it to put one on me. But I mean that's going to leave a lot of openings and that's why this fight's giong to be a war. And I think I'm going to capitalize on him opening up like that. Again, you want to try put one on my chin and you're going to be aggressive like that, I'm gonna make you pay."

Alexander Volkanovski supports Chan Sung Jung's business, shows off his energy drink

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski was seen holding up the iconic The Korean Zombie energy drink. The Australian was seemingly happy to promote his opponent's products.

However, Emilio Urrutia, Volkanovski's training partner and a prominent comedian, stepped on the can of energy drink. This prompted 'The Great' to jump in to support Jung, calling for his team to stop disrespecting 'The Korean Zombie'.

Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung are slated to lock horns in the main event of UFC 273. The action is set to unfold at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, Saturday.

