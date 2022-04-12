"Even Conor doesn't do that stuff" - Brendan Schaub on Khamzat Chimaev overlooking Gilbert Burns

Brendan Schaub believes that Khamzat Chimaev made a mistake by overlooking Gilbert Burns heading into their UFC 273 clash.

As far as Schaub is concerned, Chimaev's actions crossed the line between confidence and hubris. So much so that he thinks even Conor McGregor –arguably the cockiest fighter in the UFC – wouldn't pull off anything similar to Chimaev's antics. Schaub, on a recent episode of his YouTube show, opined:

"Khamzat's demeanor as Gilbert Burns was walking into the octagon... [He was] sitting on the cage, a little loosey-goosey. I'm all for showmanship and stuff like that, but even Conor doesn't do that stuff. I think you'd have to have that total self-belief, which he does. I think that's it's coming from a good place, but you're also fighting a No.2 guy in the world and there's a time for that. [But] you haven't earned that yet and you haven't passed that milestone yet.

Burns, who closed as a massive underdog, gave Chimaev a run for his money at UFC 273. 'Durinho' landed 119 significant strikes on 'Borz' and came close to finishing him when he connected with a devastating right hand in the second round. According to Schaub, Burns' performance was a result of two things:

"So I think there's a case of A: Ya'll must have forgot that Gilbert Burns is freaking good, man. He's a No.2 guy in the world for a reason. And also, Khamzat overlooked him. [Chimaev] thought he was just gonna completely molly-whop him and learned the hard way and didn't take this as serious as he should. So that was alarming to me as the president of the Khamzat fan club."

Check out Brendan Scahub's take on Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev:

Ultimately, Chimaev still had his hands raised at the end of the fight. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of the Russian-born Swede.

Brendan Schaub thinks Khamzat Chimaev didn't stick to his game plan against Gilbert Burns

Brendan Schaub believes Khamzat Chimaev should rightfully be confident against Gilbert Burns. After all, 'Borz' wiped the floor with every opponent he's had prior to his meeting with the Brazilian.

However, Schaub also thinks Chimaev disregarded the strategic aspect of the sport. Criticizing the undefeated fighter's performance, the former UFC fighter said:

"I'm sure they had [a game plan], but I'd be curious if Khamzat actually stuck to it because Khamzat – the much bigger fighter, rangier fighter, longer fighter – none of that was a factor in this fight. He completely kinda disengaged fighting from the distance, being a longer fighter, throwing kicks, using his reach to get in for takedowns."

