If that fight went into the fourth or fifth round, Khamzat was in trouble - Brendan Schaub questions Khamzat Chimaev's game plan against Gilbert Burns

Brendan Schaub is of the opinion that Khamzat Chimaev would have been in trouble had there been two more rounds in his fight against Gilbert Burns.

Schaub thinks Chimaev solely relied on his physical tools and disregarded whatever his game plan was. According to the former UFC heavyweight, even someone as dominant as 'Borz' needs to fight smarter against top contenders.

During a recent episode of his YouTube show, Schaub said:

"I'm just curious what his game plan was because he would just sit in the pocket. trading with the smaller fighter and got caught. That shot that Gilbert Burns hit him with, I think that drops 99.9% of the UFC and Khamzat showed he has a freaking granite chin which is what we want. But I'm just curious what the game plan was because if that fight goes to the fourth and fifth round... Again, this is from the president of the Khamzat fan club, if that was going into fourth and fifth rounds, [I'm] a little worried."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments on Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev:

Chimaev has had a meteoric rise, owing to his complete dominance prior to UFC 273. However, Burns gave the Russian-born Swede a taste of competitive action for the first time in his career.

After getting hit just once in his first four UFC fights, Chimaev absorbed 119 significant strikes in the Burns fight. 'Durinho' also dropped 'Borz' with a huge right hand in the second round, but the undefeated phenom ultimately survived.

Brendan Schaub believes Khamzat Chimaev didn't fight effectively

Brendan Scahub also noted that Khamzat Chimaev did not use his length to his advantage against Gilbert Burns.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 'Borz' has a four-inch advantage in height and reach over the Brazilian. However, Schaub is convinced those tools were a non-factor during last weekend's welterweight clash.

"When you get to these upper echelon guys, you know, I'd say really top 10 – No.10 through No.1 and the champ – there should be some sort of a game plan involved there. I just didn't... I'd be curious, I'm sure they had one but I'd be curious if Khamzat actually stuck to it because Khamzat – the much bigger fighter, rangier fighter, longer fighter – none of that was a factor in this fight. He completely kinda disengaged fighting from the distance, being a longer fighter, throwing kicks, using his reach to get in for takedowns."

