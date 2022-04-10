"I do not believe there was an official knockdown for Burns" - Chael Sonnen feels Gilbert Burns would have won the fight had he knocked Khamzat Chimaev down

Gilbert Burns certainly landed some significant blows on Khamzat Chimaev in their barnburner of a fight at UFC 273. However, Chael Sonnen is convinced that the Brazilian did not score a single official knockdown.

Speaking on an episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' argued that Burns would have won the contest had he scored a knockdown of 'Borz' during the fight:

"I do not believe there was an official knockdown for Burns. You know how fighter drops to his knee, but he'll spring right back up... And you go, 'Yeah, was that a knockdown or did he slip, like I know he touched him but I think maybe he slipped.' Three different times that happened in favor of Burns, but they weren't clear. If we look at that official stat, don't be surprised if it says, 'zero knockdowns'. If it's not a knockdown, you don't know how the hell to score it... if there was a knockdown, Burns not only would've won the round, Burns would've won the fight."

Watch Chael Sonnen analyze Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 below:

As per UFC Stats, 'The American Gangster' is correct. Burns did not score any 'official' knockdown over his opponent, though 'Borz' noticeably went down from what looked like a punch in the second round.

Gilbert Burns says he will be back soon after loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns was a massive underdog going into his highly anticipated clash against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. The Brazilian gave 'Borz' by far the toughest challenge of his professional MMA career, before dropping a unanimous decision in a three-round battle.

'Durinho', who was ranked No.2 going into the bout, will now head to the drawing board to make the necessary improvements to get back into the title picture. However, it appears that it won't be long before fans get to watch the Brazilian back in action.

Following the bout, Burns took to his Instagram Stories to thank his supporters and promised that he will be back soon. Here's what he said:

"I put a lot of work, a lot of discipline, but it is what it is. Shoutout to my family, love you guys. Everybody from my team, everybody that put work with me, I appreciate you, thank you. All my sponsors, my supporters, my fans, thank you guys so much. Out, but not for long. I’ll be back another day."

For their spectacular performance at UFC 273, both Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns were awarded an extra $50,000 'Fight of the Night' bonus.

