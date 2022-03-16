"Korean Zombie gets hit too much" - Dan Hooker shares his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Dan Hooker has weighed in on the upcoming title fight between 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

In the lead-up to his fight at UFC London, 'The Hangman' interacted with the media. At one point, he was asked for his thoughts on the next featherweight title match, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 273 on April 9.

Unsurprisingly, Hooker picked his City Kickboxing teammate Volkanovski to emerge victorious.

"Korean Zombie gets hit too much, [Volkanovski hits] too hard. You put two and two together, Korean Zombie's getting knocked out."

Catch Hooker's full appearance at UFC London media day below:

Hooker is scheduled to take on Arnold Allen in the co-main event of the March 19 fight card. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

Dan Hooker reveals if he'll ever fight Alexander Volkanovski

During the media scrum, Dan Hooker was asked about his current relationship with Alexander Volkanovski and the possibility of fighting him in the future now that he's returning to featherweight. The New Zealander replied:

"The relationship's good like, we're still mates. We can still catch up, have a beer. Yeah, like I said before, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. There'a lot of work that needs to be done between now and then."

After losing three out of his last four fights in the lightweight division, 'The Hangman' has decided to move down to featherweight again.

Hooker's first run as a 145lber in the UFC had a lot of ups and downs. The New Zealander made six appearances as a featherweight in the octagon but only managed to win three of them. After that, Hooker moved up to lightweight, where he found a lot of success.

During his stint at 155 pounds, 'The Hangman' scored wins over Paul Felder, Gilbert Burns, Al Iaquinta and Jim Miller. Hooker will hope to regain that level of form when he returns to featherweight this Saturday.

Edited by Harvey Leonard