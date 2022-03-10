"I think he is a little bit overconfident"- Gilbert Burns talks Khamzat Chimaev trash talking his way into fights

Heading into his fight with Khamzat Chimaev next month, former title challenger Gilbert Burns has claimed his welterweight rival is a little overconfident about his chances in their fight.

'Borz' has been receiving praise from a handful of vets for his dedication and intensity towards mixed martial arts. The unbeaten Chechen-born Swede will be looking to spearhead his way into the top five with a win over the Brazilian on April 9.

Although Chimaev has managed to back up his confidence in the octagon to date, Burns believes the rising star isn't taking him as seriously as he should be. During an interview with The AllStar, 'Durinho' said:

"I see him [as] very confident. Especially [because he's] undefeated... I do believe he's a little bit overconfident, he thinks he's untouchable, never saw a loss, I've been there before."

The 35-year-old then insisted that the world is going to find out if Khamzat Chimaev is as special as people think when the two meet next month.

"I think these guys that see a loss on the very beginning of his career... I think those guys got a little bit more familiar with a loss... But couple guys are like Khabib too, they're just different. It might be case with Chimaev, you're gonna find out April 9."

Burns is no stranger to adversity and plans on letting his experience talk in the octagon against the much-less tested Chimaev. The pair are set to lock horns on the main card of UFC 273, headlined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's third title defense against 'The Korean Zombie'.

Is Khamzat Chimaev among the elite?

Not only is Chimaev undefeated in MMA, he is a life-long freestyle wrestler whose record is unblemished at 24-0.

Despite his background in wrestling, Khamzat Chimaev has managed to evolve and include devastating strikes into his game. His ability to outgrapple the best, accompanied by the destructive power in his hands, makes 'Borz' a threat to everyone.

Although he is yet to face the best in his weight class during his short career in the sport, the 27-year-old passed the test of Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang with flying colors.

Both Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns are expected to give welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman something to think about at UFC 273.

