I ain't nobody's water boy - Henry Cejudo reveals why he did not agree to corner Petr Yan at UFC 273 

Henry Cejudo explained why he did not agree to be in Petr Yan's corner at UFC 273.

Yan rematches UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling this Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. The Russian is without his coaches for the fight after his cornermen were denied US visas. Yan looked elsewhere for support on the night and approached 'Triple C', who turned down the offer after numerous exchanges on Twitter.

On a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo explained why he rejected Yan's request:

"Because either one of him or that flavor flavor look alike Aljamain Sterling, they both absolutely suck. They're both going to babysit my belt until the king returns and ain't nobody's waterboy. You imagine that I would corner him and I'd probably throw in my sticky towel just to call it quits and let Aljamain win again. You don't want that from Triple C."

Watch the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

Cejudo had previously accepted Yan's offer to corner him, demanding a booster seat.

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling separated after UFC refuses to allow face-off

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling wanted a face-off at the UFC 273 presser on Thursday, but UFC officials separated them before they got the chance.

Sterling and Yan are the reigning and interim UFC bantamweight champions, respectively. They verbally sparred during the 45-minute gathering. Both wanted to follow in the footsteps of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who demanded and got a staredown with his opponent on Saturday, 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

'No Mercy' marched straight across the press conference stage to meet 'Funk Master'. However, before he could get nose-to-nose, the Russian was interrupted by a UFC security official. Two other security officials blocked Sterling’s way as he also appeared ready to square up to the Russian.

Jon Anik, standing in for in-transit UFC president Dana White, stood between the bantamweights, with welterweight Gilbert Burns looking on with a smile on his face.

Check out the near face-off between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan below:

The rivals previously made headlines on Wednesday for appearing to welcome a physical confrontation at the UFC host hotel where both are staying.

Edited by Aziel Karthak