"There's only One True King" - Henry Cejudo continues to fire shots at Petr Yan

Henry Cejudo is taking offense to media claims that Petr Yan is the uncrowned king of the bantamweight division.

UFC 273 takes place on April 9 and on that night Yan will get a chance to to win his undisputed bantamweight title back from Aljamain Sterling. There are more than a few video highlights being made to hype up this big rematch, including one voiced by ESPN's Marc Raimondi making the claim that Yan is the true bantamweight king.

Here's what Henry Cejudo said regarding that:

"There's only 'One True King', and it ain't the ugly potato face Knee-tr Yan"

Henry Cejudo is one of four fighters with the distinction of being simultaneous UFC champ-champs. 'Triple C' won the flyweight title off Demetrious Johnson in August 2018, and then defeated Marlon Moraes in June 2019 to claim the bantamweight belt. Add the freestyle wrestling gold medal Cejudo won at the 2008 Summer Olympics, and that's enough hardware to claim king status.

Henry Cejudo isn't happy that Petr Yan wanted him to be his 'waterboy'

After Petr Yan's coaches were denied visas to enter the US, the Russian fighter put out a call to Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley to be his replacement corners. What started as a joke started to look more real as both O'Malley and Cejudo agreed to step in. That was before Yan declared he didn't want their 's**ty advice,' just someone to give him water and ice.

That rubbed Cejudo the wrong way, and he withdrew his offer of aid. He wrote:

“Sorry buddy I ain’t nobody’s Waterboy! Between your knees and O’Malley’s steroids… it’s just too much illegal activity for me to be involved in. #bendthekneepotatoface"

Before this exchange, Cejudo and Yan were not on the best of terms. Cejudo has repeatedly trash talked Yan over Twitter, mocking his disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo @daico_deusdaguerra #bendtheknee This is a public service announcement for yours truly King Triple C. Stop parading with my belts you rent a champs! @petr_yan Russia@daico_deusdaguerra This is a public service announcement for yours truly King Triple C. Stop parading with my belts you rent a champs! @petr_yan Russia 🇷🇺 @daico_deusdaguerra 🇧🇷 #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ZoaM0HHeqq

With all this bad blood between Cejudo and Yan, a fight would be pretty great to witness. Unfortunately there's no chance you'll see Cejudo step back into the octagon any time soon. Fighters that want to compete in the UFC must spend six months in the USADA drug testing program. As of February 2022, Cejudo is not in the program.

